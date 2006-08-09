Kitchen Dish

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WICKER SEATS The Upper East Side space that once was Martell’s Grill now is Wicker Park (1469 Third Ave. a t 83rd St. 212-734-5600). The brainchild of McFaddens founders Frank “Elvis” Falesto and Chris Coco, Wicker Park is serving up comfort food (filet mignon sliders, chicken farfalle) cooked by the former executive chef of Del Frisco’s, Terry White.

SEVEN DAYS OF PEELING Crayfish Week begins on Monday at Aquavit (65 E 55th St. a t Park Avenue, 212-307-7311). That means all you can peel and eat in the restaurant’s café for $25 at lunch and $37 at dinner, plus a dessert. Crayfish specials also are featured on the tasting menu in the more upscale dining room.

LUNCH DEAL Gavroche (212 W. 14th St., between Sixth and Seventh a venues, 212-647-8553) is offering a special lunch deal for the rest of the month. From Tuesday through Friday, if you pay cash, you can have three courses and a glass of house wine for $20. Don’t want wine? Owner Camelia Cassin will knock a dollar off the bill. Tax and tip, of course, are not included. For the prix-fixe and à la carte menu, visit gavroche-ny.com.

NIGHTSHADE CELEBRATION Potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant, cape gooseberries, peppers, and a variety of other popular foods all belong to a family of plants with the unfortunate name of Nightshade.

Savoy restaurant (70 Prince St., between Crosby and Lafayette streets, 212-219-8570) is celebrating these cousins of belladonna with a special menu this month.

The vegetarian August Nightshade Menu starts with pommes soufflées (puffy fried potatoes) with eggplant caviar, green tomato chutney, and tomatillo salsa. Next comes a gazpacho of crushed heirloom tomatoes. Chef de cuisine Matt Weingarten then continues with “sultan’s slippers,” roasted eggplant with preserved walnuts and cardamom. Dessert is a cape gooseberry fool.

The menu is $40 A person, or $55 with wine pairings. The wine pairing includes a taste of the Belladonna cocktail, which is spiced tomato water, Zubrówka potato vodka and, as garnish, pickled shishito pepper. The cocktail by itself is $12.

SUMMER TASTES Chanterelle (2 Harrison St. a t Hudson Street, 212-966-6960) is holding a tasting of summer cheese, summer fruit, and summer wine this Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For $55, including tax and tip, you can sample six artisanal cheeses, paired with light summer wines and preserves made from Greenmarket fruits.

The cheeses are Bardwell Farm Mettowee, a fresh goat milk cheese from Vermont; Jasper Hill Farm Constant Bliss, a raw-milk, soft-ripened cheese also from Vermont; Willow Hill Summer Tomme, a cheese based on the Corsican Brin d’Amour, but made in Vermont; Guido Pinzani Pecorino San Marzolino, which is a Tuscan raw sheep milk cheese rubbed with San Marzano tomatoes; Hervé Mons Beaufort Alpage from Roanne, France; and Clothbound Cabot Cheddar from, yes, Vermont.