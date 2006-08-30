Kitchen Dish

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MISS-SPOKEN Fans of ironically named food should stop by 41 Essex (41 Essex St., between Grand and Hester streets, 212-254-5370), where each week Jacob Goldman, who owns the kosher deli, offers a weekly “Foot (oops I mean FOOD) in your mouth” special named after a famous person who said something stupid. A recent offering was the Mel Gibson, which was brisket with sides of gefilte fish and matzo ball soup. This week’s special, the Ambassador Andrew Young, is named after the former United Nation’s Ambassador and civil rights activist who recently said unkind things about Jews, Arabs, and Koreans. It is pastrami and chopped liver on rye with a side of couscous and nok du, or mung beans. In the works are the Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Stuffed Cabbage and Kreplach Dinner and the Hassan Nasralla Tsimmes Special. You can see the current special at 41essex.com/foot.htm. Suggestions of other specials are welcome.

TOSSED Fans of the chopped salad craze have a new place to stand in line. Chop’t Creative Salad Company has opened its third location at 165 E. 52nd St. (between Third and Lexington avenues, 212-421-2300).

BREWED Fans of the espresso craze or of high-concept Italian design can head to the new Alessi flagship store (130 Greene St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-941-7330) where Joe opened its third location last week. The drinks at the new location are served in Alessi cups and glassware.

COIN-OPERATED Fans of self-service can go to Bamn! (37 St. Mark’s Pl., between Second and Third avenues, 888-400-2266), which opened yesterday as the first automat in New York since the 1980s. It has a slightly Asian bent with pork buns, teriyaki burgers, and a Hawaiian delicacy called Spam musubi, but it also has chicken nuggets, grilled cheese sandwiches, burgers, macaroni & cheese croquettes and more — developed by consulting chef Kevin Reilly. Everything is prepared all day long as needed and placed in cubbyholes with coin-operated doors (the restaurant has change machines). Put in your money, take out your food.

Vanilla and green tea soft serve are available at the service counter, along with beverages and french fries with a wide selection of sauces. The fries are available in paper cones, or you can buy a giant bucket of them for $10.

DONATED Fans of tomatoes and basil and those who want to contribute to hurricane relief efforts on the Gulf Coast can head to Maremma (228 W. 10th St., between Bleecker and Hudson streets, 212-645-0200), where proceeds from the sale of the heirloom tomato salad with basil and extra virgin olive oil go to the Share Our Strength Restaurants for Relief program. The offer is available through September 2.

SPICED Fans of food from the Mexican state of Oaxaca might want to attend the Noche Oaxaqueña at Maya (1191 First Ave., between 64th and 65th streets, 212-585-1818) on Tuesday, September 5. The five-course menu is $50, $75 with each course paired with wine. That includes little shrimp pies with a pasilla sauce; a spinach salad with roasted beets, jícama, orange, and spicy pumpkin seeds; an empanada of huitlacoche, Oaxaca cheese, and epazote; duck breast in mole negro, and buñuelos with sweet potato compote.