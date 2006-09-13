Kitchen Dish

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

QUO BECOMES DUO The nightclub Quo (511 W. 28th St., between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-268-5105) has closed, to be reformatted into two clubs that the owners hope to reopen by mid-October. Myst will be at the front, and Retox at the back, with a separate entrance. Cypress Hill has been booked to play at Retox on Halloween.

R ROCK R Bar (218 Bowery, between Prince and Spring streets, 212-334-0484) opened softly last week and opens officially tonight at 10. The rock ‘n’ roll-themed bar features a wide array of bourbons and tequilas, plus rock-themed signature drinks such as the Satisfaction (Absolut Citron vodka, mint and lemon juice), Blondie (Jameson whiskey, lemon and vanilla), and Sweet Emotion (Tanqueray gin, pomegranate juice, tonic water, and lime juice).

REDECORATED Picholine (35 W. 64th St., between Central Park West and Broadway, 212-724-8585) reopens today after closing just more than a month ago for renovations. Etienne Coffinier and Ed Ku of Coffinier Ku Design have redecorated the restaurant in a less formal style and added a wine and cheese bar.

BOX LUNCHES Morimoto (88 Tenth Ave. at 16th Street, 212-989-8883) starts serving lunch at noon today. Bento boxes, ranging from $22 to $29, include miso soup, a salad of mixed greens, tempura, wasabi fried rice, sushi. Guests have a choice of vegetable, fish, or meat-fish combo boxes.

Rice bowls accompanied by soup and salad are available for $18 to $32, depending on what you top them with. Choices include chopped negitoro tuna belly, a combination of eel and foie gras, Wagyu beef cutlet, and mixed fish and vegetables.

An à la carte menu, as well as side salads, soups and noodle dishes, are also on offer.

MORE LUNCH Quality Meats (57 W. 58th St. between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-371-7777) started serving lunch yesterday. Chef Craig Koketsu has developed a variety of chopped salads and is topping them with guests’ choice of roasted vegetables, filet mignon, or thinly sliced diver scallops. Open-faced sandwiches, such as truffled chicken salad with apple butter on brioche, also are on offer.

Pastry chef Cory Colton is offering house-made ice creams of flavors such as strawberry shortcake and mint brownie cheesecake. Vanilla is available, too.

Lunch is served on weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SQUARE MEAL Sample what more than 40 restaurants in the Union Square area have planned for the fall on Tuesday at the 11th annual Harvest in the Square. For $85 in advance or $95 at the door, you can sample fall specials offered by restaurants ranging from Blue Smoke and Café Spice to Craft and Fleur de Sel. The new Rosa Mexicano Union Square, Boqueria, and Max Brenner Chocolate by the Bald Man are participating, as are old-timers such as Gramercy Tavern, Steak Frites, and Union Square Cafe. Gates to the tent, at the north end of Union Square, open at 7:30 p.m., unless you spend $400 on a VIP ticket, which will get you in at 6 p.m. Proceeds go to the Union Square Partnership to help fund development of Union Square Park.

Tickets can be bought through Telecharge at 212-239-6200 or at www.telecharge.com, except for VIP tickets. To buy those, call 212-460-1208.

TOP CHEFS If you want to hobnob with some of the country’s top chefs, and eat their food, head to Starchef.com’s Rising Stars Revue next Wednesday, September 20, at Crobar (550 W. 28th St. between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 917-339-1825). For $125 you can sample “high-concept street food” prepared by chefs including Zak Pelaccio of 5 Ninth, Alex Ureña of Ureña, Franklin Becker of Brasserie, Tony Esnault of Alain Ducasse at the Essex House, and pastry chefs Will Goldfarb of Room 4 Dessert and Michael Laiskonis of Le Bernardin. The event is from 8 to 10:30 p.m., unless you buy a $200 VIP ticket, which gets you into a pre-event reception. Visit www.starchefs.com/tickets or call 212-966-7575 for more information.