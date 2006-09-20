Kitchen Dish

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KING’S COUNTY

Jared King, who most recently was sous chef of Peacock Alley at the Waldorf-Astoria, will be the chef of a restaurant opening in Brooklyn this November, owned by Kevin Read. Mr. King said that the new restaurant, Alchemy (56 Fifth Ave., between Bergen Street and St. Mark’s Avenue), will be a 40–50-seat New American gastropub featuring seasonal ingredients from local purveyors. It will have a 12-seat bar, too.

NEW SOUS

Silverleaf Tavern (43 E. 38th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-973-2550) continues to do without an executive chef, but a new sous chef is running the kitchen. Vasni Abdiel Zuniga worked the meat station at the Modern before taking his current job.

NOT SO LONESOME

Lonesome Dove (29 W. 21st St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-414-3139) opened last night. The New York outpost of Fort Worth, Texas-based chef Tim Love features “urban Western cuisine,” which includes beef tenderloin stuffed with roasted garlic, and boursin-stuffed kangaroo. Lobster cakes and rabbit empanadas are on offer, too.

NEW IN TIME

7Square (224 W. 49th St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 212-333-7749) opens in the Time Hotel tomorrow. This chophouse is the first venture in America of Japanese-based, Venezuelan-born restaurateur Alvaro Perez. Chef Shane McBride, who was a sous chef at Lespinasse, will be dishing out short ribs braised in root beer, halibut with carrot oil, and tastings of artisanal hams as well as steaks, pork chops, and the like. If the concept works, Mr. Perez plans to open a similar restaurant in Tokyo, where American cuisine is reportedly all the rage.

SPOOKY

Goblin Market (199 Prince St., between MacDougal and Sullivan streets, 212-375-8275) opens on Friday in the space that used to be Soho Cantina. The chef, Richard Pelz, used to be at Tintol in Times Square. A small plate of steak with fries is $13. A big one is $25. Steamed mussels, also with fries, will be served as a $10 appetizer. A small portion of glazed baby back ribs with roasted coffee barbecue sauce will be $8. Mr. Pelz’s version of a grilled cheese sandwich is panini with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and pesto ($8).

BRUNCH IS SERVED

Employees Only (510 Hudson St., between Christopher and West 10th streets, 212-242-3021) started serving brunch this past weekend. One of chef Jeremy Spector’s specialties is Cinnamon Funche, which is a Puerto Rican style of grits cooked with mascarpone cheese and topped with a sauce of figs, vanilla, and port ($9). Greek yogurt with grilled peaches, granola, and honey ($9) is another option, as are biscuits and gravy with slow-baked beans ($9). If you’re looking for a break from Bloody Marys and mimosas, you could sample the restaurant’s Mid-Morning Fizz, made from gin and green chartreuse with orange flower water, lemon juice, and an egg white ($12).