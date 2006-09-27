Kitchen Dish

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TIME WARNER STEAK

The latest restaurant at the Time Warner Center opens softly this Friday in the space on the fourth floor that was occupied by chef-restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s ill-fated V Steakhouse. Porter House New York (10 Columbus Circle, 212-823-9500) also will be a steakhouse with a celebrity chef at its helm: Michael Lomonaco, who ran the kitchen at Windows on the World. True to its name, the restaurant will offer the porterhouse cut of steak ($78), which includes both the flavorful sirloin and the tender filet, as well as that cut of veal chop ($34), Berkshire pork chop ($32), and Colorado lamb chop ($35). Mr. Lomonaco is using USDA Prime beef in his steaks. Also on the menu is seasonal, regional American seafood such as Maine lobster ($45), Alaska salmon ($28), and Hudson Valley trout with Florida rock shrimp butter ($25).

Sides ($9) include creamed spinach, but also Tuscan kale with braised pork belly, ginger roasted carrots with wild flower honey, and buttermilk Vidalia onion rings.

The restaurant will only offer limited seating for the first week or so, and will sell its food and beverages at a 20% discount to account for the slipups that can happen when a restaurant first opens. Full dinner service and pricing begins on October 9. Lunch service is slated to begin in November.

MEATPACKING STEAK

STK (26 Little West 12th St., between Ninth Avenue and Washington Street, 212-624-2444) opens today. Executive chef Todd Mark Miller, and alumnus of two Steven Starr restaurants in Philadelphia — Washington Square and Barclay Prime — as well as Metropolitan in Salt Lake City, is serving much of the usual steakhouse fare, but in a variety of sizes, with small steaks ranging in price from $28 to $32, medium from $30 to $39, and large ones from $40 on up. His Hudson Valley duck breast is accompanied by fennel, a shallot ginger confit, and Belgian endive. His heirloom tomato salad has watermelon, arugula, goat cheese, and lemon truffle dressing.

LUNCHTIME STEAK

Craftsteak (85 Tenth Ave., between 15th and 16th streets, 212-400-6699) is open for lunch. Burgers ($12) can be dressed up with a wide variety of high-end accoutrements, including pancetta ($3), hen of the woods mushrooms ($3), Grafton one-year Cheddar cheese ($3), and foie gras ($10). Sliders made from wagyu beef start at $16, portobello burgers are $10. New York strip steaks are $26 and Wagyu skirt steaks are $34.

A full raw bar is available, too.

MORE MEXICAN

Another Chipotle is opening tomorrow in Union Square (864 Broadway, between 17th and 18th streets, 212-753-7860). To celebrate, the restaurant is holding a fundraiser tonight. From 5 to 8 p.m., $5 will get you a burrito, “burrito bol,” order of tacos, or a salad, plus a drink. All proceeds will go to support Green Tables children’s school gardening and culinary projects in New York City. For more information about Green Tables, visit www.greentables.org.

GREEN AT THE TABLE

The Greenmarket is celebrating its 30th year and this week is holding the first Greenmarket Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants are doing a variety of things to celebrate, from serving special cocktails to adding prix-fixe menus to highlighting farm-fresh products that they are using, and all of them are sending donations to the network of farmers’ markets. The festivities end on Saturday.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit cenyc.org.