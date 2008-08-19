Kitchen Dish: Home, ‘beca, Thor, and More

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BACK FOR MORE Home (20 Cornelia St., between Bleecker and 4th streets, 212-243-9579) is scheduled to reopen tomorrow after several months of renovations. The 15-year-old restaurant has a new kitchen and a giant garden that is heated and open year-round. Late-summer small plates on the menu include fried green tomatoes with tomato-apricot chutney, as well as baby spinach-and-frisée salad with duck prosciutto, grilled peaches, dry-aged goat cheese, and sherry vinaigrette. Among the large plates are grilled brook trout with shaved fennel-and-tomato salad, parsley root cakes, and bacon vinaigrette, and a grilled napoleon of summer vegetables layered with burrata cheese and served over mint quinoa.

TRIBECA BITES The Duane Street Hotel’s restaurant, ‘beca (130 Duane St., between Church Street and West Broadway, 212-964-4200), has launched an evening menu, available from 5 to 11 p.m., of tapas and wines by the glass. Chef Kristiaan Ueno is serving up dates stuffed with almonds and Valdeon cheese wrapped in bacon; lamb chops with salsa verde, and rosemary fries with harissa aioli. Prices range from $7 to $15, and wines by the glass are $8 to $14.

MIGHTY MENU Jesi Solomon, the new executive chef of Thor (107 Rivington St., between Ludlow and Essex streets, 212-796-8040), has launched his first menu. The former sous chef at Stanton Social is dishing up bacon-and-oyster hush puppies with chipotle tartar sauce; fried artichoke salad with Parmesan cheese and toasted coriander vinaigrette, and chili-glazed duck breast with tangerine fennel salad. A selection of ceviches is on the menu, too.

TACOS TO GO Toloache (251 W. 50th St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 212-581-1818) is celebrating its birthday next Tuesday with $1 tacos from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

MONDAY TIPPLES STK (26 Little W. 12th St., between Ninth Avenue and Washington Street, 646-624-2444) is offering 50% discounts on wines by the glass every Monday for the rest of the summer. It is offering those discounts on select bottles every Monday, too.

LUNCH, TOUT DE SUITE Cercle Rouge (241 W. Broadway at North Moore Street, 212-226-6252) has a new express lunch of two courses (soup, salad, or pâté, followed by beef paillard, sautéed skate, mussels and fries, or the pasta of the day) for $15.95. Add a dessert of crème brûlée or apple pie for $4.

LATE-SUMMER TREATS A celebration of tomatoes begins this week at Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola (10 Columbus Circle, 60th Street and Broadway, 212-258-9595), the Mae Mae Café (68 Vandam St., between Hudson and Varick streets, 212-924-5109), and Wave Hill Café (675 W. 252nd St., between Bingham Road and Sycamore Avenue, the Bronx, 718-549-3200), whose kitchens are all overseen by chef Christopher Harkness. Menu selections include clear tomato consommé with dehydrated cherry tomatoes and mango gelée; tomato tarts with Coach Farms goat cheese, frisée, and balsamic reduction, and a tomato panini with apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, and arugula.

BREWSKIS WITH BUDDIES Tickets are on sale for the third annual NY Brewfest, which will take place Friday, September 12, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Piers 16 and 17 of the South Street Seaport. More than 100 craft breweries are expected to participate, most of them from New York and surrounding states, and proceeds from the event will go to the New York State Brewers Association. Tickets are $50, and can be bought at nybrewfest.com.

Mr. Thorn is food editor of Nation’s Restaurant News. He maintains nrnfoodwriter.blogspot.com.