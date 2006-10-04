October Restaurant Openings

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Chefs love to open a new place in the fall because it’s the busiest time for restaurants in New York and it gives them time to work out the kinks before the lucrative holiday season. But opening a restaurant is not an exact science, it’s more of a work in progress — so dates are fluid.

Visitors can enjoy the perks of a hotel suite, like a minibar and concierge, without checking in by reserving one of the nine private dinning rooms at Room Service. Order off-the-menu with 24 hours’ notice and stay late for DJs and dancing. 35 E. 21st St., between Park and Fifth avenues, 212-254-5709. Opening next week.

Brothers Frederick and Laurent Lesort expand their brand of Euro bistro chic with Frederick’s Downtown, the sister restaurant to Frederick Madison. 637 Hudson St., no phone number at press time. Opening the week of October 16th.

Midtown gets a taste of Istanbul at Pera Mediterranean Brasserie, featuring meats cooked on an open 10-foot charcoal grill, with traditional and modern Mediterranean cuisine. 303 Madison Ave. at 41st Street, 212-878-6301. Opening the week of October 16.

These New York favorites open around the country this month:

Stephen Starr takes Buddha to the beach with the opening of Buddakan in Atlantic City. It’s a part of the new restaurant collection opening at the Pier Shops at Caesars, including the Continental, Sonsie, Phillips Seafood, Game On, Trinity Pub and Carvery, and Souzai Sushi & Sake. One Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic City, N.J., main number 609-345-3100. All opening this week.

Chefs Michel Nischan and Bill Yosses collaborate with actor and culinary philanthropist Paul Newman at the Dressing Room. 27 Powers Court, Westport, Conn., 203-226-1114. Opening Friday.

Restaurateur Jean Denoyer — whose restaurant group includes La Goulue, Orsay, Brasserie Ruhlman — heads south to open La Goulue Christian Delouvrier, the French chef best known for his tenure at Lespinasse. Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., no. 135, Bal Harbour, Fla., 305-865-2181. Opening the week of October 16.