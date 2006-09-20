Opening in September

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A preview of the season’s coming restaurants has become a part of fall in New York, just like back-to-school shopping. While they provide an enticing glimpse at what’s ahead, previews are fraught with potential disappointment. Restaurant openings are often delayed because of problems ranging from turning on the electricity to acquiring permits and hiring staff. It’s not unusual for a fall preview restaurant to appear again six months later in the spring list or, in some cases, never to open at all. And if it’s a big opening, like Gordon Ramsay at the London, scheduled — for now — to open in November, the advance warning a preview provides is even less necessary: A fresh onslaught of opening press will remind you when the opening approaches. To keep you current, here’s a list of places opening this month. And look here for a list of new restaurants on the first Wednesday of each month.

Ted Turner opens the first New York outpost of his Ted’s Montana Grill chain to give New Yorkers a taste of bison burgers and beer-can chicken at Rockefeller Center (110 W. 51st St., 212-245-5220).

Husband and wife team Vik and Sienam Lulla offer their take on modern Asian cuisine, highlighting foods from China, Thailand, and India at I-Chin (247 E. 50th St., 212-223-4959).

Kyotofu was conceived by three friends, who, after a trip to Japan, wanted to give New Yorkers a sweet taste of Tokyo- and Kyoto-style dessert cafes. The menu will feature both house-made and imported items (705 Ninth Avenue, no phone at press time, kyotofunyc.com).

Hawaiian Tropic Zone offers three floors of bikinis, dancing, and food by David Burke in Times Square (729 Seventh Ave., 212-626-7316).