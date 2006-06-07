Small Plates, Big Taste

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Rack and Grace Lamb must go through a lot of signs. A sliver of real estate adjoining Jewel Bako, the flagship of their bantam-sized restaurant empire, has housed at least three different restaurants in the last year and a half. First a Chinese restaurant was planned; then the space became a Japanese grill; then a Korean barbecue joint. Now, after extemporizing with sushi, it has become Degustation, a tapas joint.

In classic Lamb style, the experience is rigorously engineered, and the casual mood that typically attends tapas is a victim. Degustation isn’t a place to relax as you knock back simple snacks and gulp wine. The only seating is at a counter facing the wide-open kitchen, so food, not one’s companions, remains the center of attention. The neatly composed plates are tapas-size, but many of them feel more like entrees writ small, with little meats, sauces, and vegetable sides. Thus three thin slices of lamb loin ($12) arrive rare on a bed of delicious small mushrooms and sauced with what the menu calls “chlorophyll,” a brightgreen smear with a fresh, chimichurri-like parsley and garlic flavor.

Chef Wesley Genovart, whose front-and-center frying and grilling provides both sustenance and entertainment, cooks in a recognizably Spanish dialect, with avant-garde touches and some strokes of brilliance. In a briny mussel broth, under an intimate canopy of grapefruit foam, crisp-fried baby artichokes ($6) make an unexpectedly natural partner for a Kumamoto oyster. The two creatures might not have met without Mr. Genovart’s matchmaking; but here they complement each other beautifully. The same creativity stuffs the barrel of a small grilled squid ($7) with savory beef short rib, turning it into a delicious, sausage-like hybrid. Pork-flavored lentils on the side reinforce the dish’s earthy edge.

Menu items in scare quotes typically indicate that a chef isn’t above a little playfulness, and indeed Degustation’s “tortilla” ($6) provides a whimsical couple of bites. It inverts the usual omelet-like Spanish tortilla: Instead of layers of cooked egg with potatoes, pouches of soft, paper-thin potato slices enfold gooey quail yolks flavored with sweet shallot confit. A roast beef sandwich ($10) isn’t in quotes but elicits a smile nonetheless, with heaps of rosy, chewy beef on a tiny piece of bread, accompanied by aromatic foie-gras mayonnaise.

Rare-cooked Spanish mackerel ($12) is set on top of crunchy shredded apples and sauced with a russet puree of chorizo and fennel, another unlikely but triumphant pairing. It’s the less adventurous dishes that are less successful, like an oil-poached halibut filet ($16).The fish is moist, and the accompanying peppers perfectly fine, but the dish as a whole doesn’t add up to very much, and certainly doesn’t merit its position as the menu’s costliest item. A similar fate befalls a pair of seared scallops ($10) set off with a citrus-fruit salad, and a single whole grilled shrimp ($8): They’re tasty but not special, particularly not when compared to some of the other choices. Fortunately, when the average dish costs $10, ordering a dud by mistake isn’t a huge sacrifice. It takes about five of these plates to fill a standard belly. Conveniently, $50 buys a tasting menu of five courses chosen from the menu by the chef; but a little arithmetic shows that choosing your own five a la carte costs just about the same.

Other notable hits include the pork belly ($14), four crisply grilled slices of which slant atop an Asian-tinged bed of scallions and mushrooms drizzled with a sherry reduction; a grilled quail ($12) with super-succulent meat and a tart-sweet glaze, best eaten with the fingers; and a poached egg afloat in wonderfully deep-flavored chicken broth ($6).

The menu is sorted strictly by price, not by category, so desserts fall confusingly near the top. Fresh strawberries ($4) are toasted with a blowtorch and served with refreshing, strong ginger granita and a foam whose bright eucalyptus flavor, if you can get past its cough-drop and bath-product associations, complements the sweetness excellently. A “tarte tatin” (quotes mine) goes down a little easier: It’s just a lone browned sheet of phyllo laid on top of a cool caramel-poached apple, and enriched with a dab of mint-spiked yogurt foam ($5).

The list includes just a dozen wines, but they’re interesting, value-priced, and all sold by the glass or bottle. An unoaked merlot blend from the Carinena region (not to be confused with the carinena grape) has wonderful easy depth ($7/$35). A creamy, juicy rosato from Italian vintner Alois Lageder ($7/$35) drinks almost too smoothly, despite what the list praises as its “elegant bitter twist.”

The restaurant does many things right, but a little more comfort would go a long way. The small room’s atmosphere is close and stilted – each dish is passed deliberately overhead from the cooks in front of you, to the servers bustling behind you, who then put it down in front of you again – and the name is both unappetizing and grandiose. The terrific, fun cooking has staying power; it doesn’t need the solemnity.

Degustation, 239 E. 5th St., between Second Avenue and Bowery, 212-979-1012.