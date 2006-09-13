Swiss Engineering

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The idea of Swiss cuisine may call to mind muesli, fondue, and Teutonic meat platters. But a new Chelsea bistro aims to convince that there’s more to it. At Trestle on Tenth, chef-owner Ralf Kuettel uses fine fresh ingredients and a light touch to invigorate sturdy old-country cooking with a New York aesthetic.

The stereotypical Swiss sense of hygiene lends itself well to contemporary Manhattan dining. The effect starts with well-scrubbed wood tables and clean modern lines — even more dramatic by contrast to the beloved previous longtime tenant, Chelsea Commons, which was dark and not exactly a model of polish — and continues on the plate, where even heavy, rustic chops are streamlined and made to feel svelte. The keen lemony tang of fresh coriander makes a thick, fat-bound sirloin steak ($24) almost refreshing, and its accompaniment on the simple plate, a beautifully summery arugula salad, neatly backs that up. Mr. Kuettel clearly knows his way around an animal, but all of the cooking has a delicate flair.

Pork loin ($23), roasted to an uncommon ruddy brown and brined for taste and succulence, comes on a plate with almost no extraneous flavors, just its own sweet porkiness, augmented with whatever faint herbal taste the brine gives it, and laid on top of a few al dente carrots. Three rosy medallions of lamb ($25) put the sirloin to shame, with their deeper flavor and tender bite. Each is sheathed in a discrete band of its own browned fat, scented deliciously by fresh rosemary; but the band slips right off for those who choose to eat their lamb lean. It’s better with the fat. Slippery miniature onions, rarely an exciting ingredient, make a fine costar here, sweet and just piquant enough. In one of the best starters, loose-textured pork shoulder meat is wrapped with lamb’s-quarter (a spinach, not a meat) into a crépinette ($11): A thin, fat-laced caul membrane encloses the pork and melts as it cooks, moistening and flavoring the filling.

A strain of classical style runs through the menu as well: for instance, in a cool jellied terrine appetizer ($11). Chunks of pig’s foot meat and oxtail are suspended in a savory aspic whose delicate texture complements the firm pieces of meat. Coarse, vivid-colored house-made mustard perks up the ensemble. Call it profiling, but it’s a safe bet that diners who choose the terrine to start will move on to a main course of veal kidneys ($18). I know I did. The fungal-looking lobes, sliced into bite-size wedges, have a subtle organ flavor and what James Joyce called a “toothsome pliant” chewiness. They’re seasoned with a buttery brown sauce that incorporates dark ale, and share the plate with a substantial, loosely constructed rösti, a sort of Swiss potato latke. Arctic char, an amber-fleshed fish that’s a milder relative of salmon and trout, is cured into thick slabs of gravlax ($12.50) that have wonderful supple firmness but not as much flavor as the usual salmon variety. It makes a fine, evocative appetizer, though, on coarse pumpernickel slices, with dill-speckled cream and radish matchsticks. Light, creamy cauliflower soup ($8) is a simple, elegant distillation of the vegetable; it’s joined in the bowl by fresh leaves of chervil, like a whiff of country air. Pizokel (a $6 side dish) is the last and best of the traditional treats. Spaetzle-like worms of doughy dumpling are browned and gratinéed, with a light ooze of melted Gruyere and plenty of buttery cooked onions.

The array of $8.50 desserts is passable if you crave dessert but missable if you don’t. A nut torte, reminiscent of pecan pie, has a glossy crust stuffed with walnuts and caramel; the firm cornmeal shell is the best part of a blueberry custard tart.

Really, a visit to Trestle feels quite complete with just a plate of pizokel and a interesting beverage or two. The list of 70 or so wines focuses on small producers: a few from Switzerland but most from its more productive neighbors. There are plenty of opportunities for the curious, like a $180 pinot noir from the canton of Graubünden, and quite a few intriguing bottles under $30 for those who prefer a smaller gamble. The adventurous won’t stop at wine, though: Mr. Kuettel makes his own bitters, and puts them in cocktails including a “Cloister Fizz” ($10), with cognac and sparkling wine; and an aromatic murk of gin, chartreuse, rosewater, and pastis ($11). Among the extensive other options are a bitter Swiss beer brewed with sage ($7) and a rather sickly-tasting British dandelion soda ($4).

The restaurant’s back garden is comfortable, but, as the days shorten, I’m already looking forward to returning to Trestle on Tenth in the winter. I suspect it’ll be just the spot for a hearty, cozy meal and a warming drink.

Trestle on Tenth, 242 Tenth Ave. at 24th Street, 212-645-5659.