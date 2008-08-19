Unofficially, Curry & Curry Serves Indian at Open

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The banner that hangs underneath the awning of Midtown East’s Curry & Curry might be just a little misleading: “Official Caterers for US Open Tennis 2008,” it boldly proclaims.

The term “official,” at least for the U.S. Open, is reserved for sponsors, according to a publicity associate with the United States Tennis Association, Kristen Clonan. Curry & Curry, which is found on East 33rd Street, between Lexington and Third avenues, doesn’t happen to be a sponsor — but it will be the only vendor serving Indian food throughout the two-week tournament, which begins Monday.

The owner of the restaurant, Christopher Barretto, admitted the sign takes a few liberties, but he said he hopes that passersby will understand that his restaurant isn’t the only food vendor at the Open. “That’s why the banner is underneath the Curry & Curry sign,” he explained on Monday to a confused traveler.

This is the second year that Mr. Barretto and co-owner and wife Chandra Vaz are participating in the U.S. Open. “We found out about it through word-of-mouth, friends who worked with the USTA,” Mr. Barretto said as he proudly wore a U.S. Open T-shirt and a pass around his neck. “We also had a contact with Levy Restaurants,” he added, referring to the company that is overseeing all food service at the tournament.

Curry & Curry’s offerings cater to those who crave both familiar and distinct tastes. Samosas are on tap for appetizers, while three “combo” plates will be on the menu, with rice, naan, and a choice of chicken tikka masala, lamb curry with vegetables, or plain vegetables. Kati rolls — currently popular as a quick street snack, featuring a thin flatbread rolled around various fillings — will also be sold, featuring chicken, lamb, or vegetables. Kheer (rice pudding) finishes the meal for sweet-toothed tennis fans.

Prices range from $7.50 to $13. The restaurant will open every day for the tournament at 10 a.m. As for closing times, Mr. Barretto said, “We’ll close when the last game is played.”