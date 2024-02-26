For First Time, Majority of Americans Now Support Building a Border Wall: Poll

The number of Americans who support building the wall has increased to 53 percent in 2024.

For the first time in the Monmouth University poll, a majority of Americans now support building a wall along the southern border. Among all political parties, the number of voters who see illegal immigration as a threat to the country also has risen sharply.

“Nearly half say the bipartisan border deal that was blocked in the U.S. Senate earlier this month is not tough enough on illegal immigration,” the pollsters said. The number of Americans who support building the wall has increased to 53 percent in 2024, up from 48 percent in 2015.

In September 2017, the number of Americans who said they supported a border wall dipped significantly — to only 35 percent. The number increased to the low-40s through the remainder of President Trump’s term.

“The view that illegal immigration poses a very serious problem for the country ranged between 43 percent and 49 percent from 2015 to 2019. Concern about illegal immigration has increased among all partisan groups,” the pollsters said.

The number of Americans who support Mr. Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy has also increased sharply. In 2019, 51 percent of Americans said migrants seeking asylum should remain south of the border while awaiting processing. Today, the number of Americans who support that policy has risen to 61 percent.

“Illegal immigration has taken center stage as a defining issue this presidential election year. Other Monmouth polling found this to be Biden’s weakest policy area, including among his fellow Democrats,” said the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, Patrick Murray.

In December, a Monmouth poll found that 69 percent of Americans disapproved of how the president was handling the crisis at the border, while just 26 percent approved of his performance.