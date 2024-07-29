The New York Sun

Join
National

Ford Seeks Patent for Cars That Monitor Other Drivers’ Speeds, Reports Them to Police

The use of such technology by law enforcement could be challenged in court by alleged offenders, as police officers themselves would not be the ones witnessing the violations.

AP/Keith Srakocic, file
Ford Fusions for sale at Butler, Pennsylvania, November 19, 2015. AP/Keith Srakocic, file
SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has published a patent for Ford Motor Company that would allow the manufacturer to build cars that are capable of tracking other drivers’ speeds and send the information to local law enforcement.

The patent for the “speeding violation responder system” was posted on July 18 after Ford filed for the certification in 2023. 

“Traffic police typically face various types of challenges when dealing with speeding violations,” reads a description of the publication. “Among these challenges is a need to quickly and accurately identify a speeding vehicle and take responsive action. It is desirable to provide systems and methods that assist traffic police and/or other law enforcement officers perform such tasks.”

The technology would be fairly straightforward: Ford vehicles equipped with cameras and speed monitoring systems would capture information from speeding cars nearby and immediately transmit that information to local police. A nearby officer who was charged with enforcing traffic laws would then be able to quickly track down the offender. 

The use of such technology by law enforcement could be challenged in court by alleged offenders, as police officers themselves would not be the ones witnessing the violations. Many localities have, in recent years, rolled out stationary traffic cameras at stoplights, intersections, and other roadways known for speeding violations in order to issue citations for speeding. That technology uses license plates to send tickets to the owner of the vehicle. 

SUN STAFF
SUN STAFF

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use