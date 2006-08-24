12 Passengers Arrested On Northwest Airlines Flight

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Dutch F-16s escorted a Northwest Airlines flight bound for India back to an airport here yesterday after the pilot radioed for help.

Police arrested 12 passengers who had aroused suspicions, authorities said.

A police spokesman, Rob Staenacker, said he could not disclose their nationalities or the nature of the suspicions against them, only that “12 people have been arrested.”

An American passenger, who identified herself only as Alpa, told AP Television News that she saw about a dozen people taken off the plane in handcuffs.