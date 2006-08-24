The New York Sun

Join
National

12 Passengers Arrested On Northwest Airlines Flight

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
TOBY STERLING
TOBY STERLING

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands — Dutch F-16s escorted a Northwest Airlines flight bound for India back to an airport here yesterday after the pilot radioed for help.

Police arrested 12 passengers who had aroused suspicions, authorities said.

A police spokesman, Rob Staenacker, said he could not disclose their nationalities or the nature of the suspicions against them, only that “12 people have been arrested.”

An American passenger, who identified herself only as Alpa, told AP Television News that she saw about a dozen people taken off the plane in handcuffs.

TOBY STERLING
TOBY STERLING

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use