3 American Protesters Detained Near Olympic Venue

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — A pro-Tibet group says three American activists have been detained after trying to protest near the venue for the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony.

Students for a Free Tibet’s executive director, Lhadon Tethong, says the trio were grabbed by police as they traveled to the Beijing National Stadium.

They had planned to hold Tibetan flags today during the opening.

Police could not immediately confirm the incident.