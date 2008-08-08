The New York Sun

3 American Protesters Detained Near Olympic Venue

The New York Sun
BEIJING — A pro-Tibet group says three American activists have been detained after trying to protest near the venue for the Beijing Olympics opening ceremony.

Students for a Free Tibet’s executive director, Lhadon Tethong, says the trio were grabbed by police as they traveled to the Beijing National Stadium.

They had planned to hold Tibetan flags today during the opening.

Police could not immediately confirm the incident.

