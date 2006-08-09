The New York Sun

Join
National

5,000-Year-Old Dagger Found

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOFIA, Bulgaria — A 6-inch-long gold-and-platinum dagger believed to be 5,000 years old has been unearthed in central Bulgaria, the archaeologist leading the excavations said yesterday.

The archaeologist, Martin Hristov, said his team discovered more than 500 tiny golden rings that appeared to be pieces of ancient jewelry.

The head of the National Museum of History, Bozhidar Dimitrov, said the finds were perfectly preserved and would soon go on display in the museum.

Over the past two years, Mr. Hristov’s team has found more than 15,000 ancient jewelry pieces near Dabene.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use