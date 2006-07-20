The New York Sun

Join
National

500,000 Lebanese Now Refugees

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
TIM BUTCHER
TIM BUTCHER

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Two-month-old Zinab Asal is one of 500,000 Lebanese forced out of their homes and turned into refugees within their own country by Israel’s military assault.

She now lives in a baking hot, cramped Beirut city center schoolroom, along with 15 members of her family, without running water, food, or bedding.

But no matter how grim conditions are in Classroom no. 3 of the Zahir Kadura Secondary School, the members of the Asal family know they are lucky to have made it there alive.

The roads, hills, and pastures near their home village of Deba’al outside the southern city of Tyre have been turned into a killing zone for Israeli jets, attack helicopters, and artillery.

Yesterday Israel publicly announced that any truck or four-by-four traveling in the south of the country was considered a legitimate military target. Scores of refugees have already been killed as they fled in such vehicles.

TIM BUTCHER
TIM BUTCHER

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use