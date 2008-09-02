Aid Plane Crashes in Congo

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GENEVA — A humanitarian aid flight carrying 17 people crashed on a ridge at eastern Congo, and the American-based group that operated the route said Tuesday there appeared to be no survivors.

The Beechcraft plane disappeared in bad weather late yesterday with two crew and 15 passengers on board, a spokeswoman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

It was found today about 9 miles northwest of the airstrip at Bukavu at eastern Congo, its intended destination, Elisabeth Byrs told journalists at Geneva.

“Rescuers are on site,” she said, adding that she had no confirmation of casualties. The identity of the passengers and crew was not immediately disclosed.

Air Serv International, a Warrenton, Va.-based group, runs the twice-weekly aid delivery between Kisangani to Bukavu. A company statement said a helicopter spotted the plane on a steep ridge, but that there appeared to be no survivors.

Air Serv International describes itself as a not-for-profit aviation organization that supports humanitarian programs worldwide.

No Air Serv personnel were involved in the crash, a spokeswoman for the group, Suzanne Musgrave, told The Associated Press by telephone from Warrenton.

She said the plane was being flown by a commercial company, Cem Air.

A senior official with the South African company confirmed that it owned the plane and that two of its crew were flying the aircraft.

“The airplane at this point is missing,” Cem Air’s chief pilot, MJ Booysen, said by telephone from South Africa.