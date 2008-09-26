Air Travel to Pakistan Suspended Before Muslim Festival

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Islamabad — Air travel in Pakistan was on the brink of total shutdown on yesterday as terrorists declared the country’s airports a target, dashing hopes for an early resumption of British Airways flights before next week’s Eid festival.

The holiday plans of thousands of Britons have been put in jeopardy by the British carrier’s decision to halt flights on security grounds in the run up to the biggest Muslim holiday of the year. The airline cancelled the six flights it operated a week to Islamabad in the aftermath of last week’s devastating bomb attack on the Marriot Hotel in the Pakistani capital.

Eid marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is an occasion for family reunions and huge feasts. British Pakistanis traveling back for the celebrations have been forced to make fresh bookings on flights through the Gulf and other indirect destinations. But flights on the alternate routes were full yesterday.

Members of the community expressed frustration with British Airways’ suspension. “It’s our Christmas, so a lot of people have been caused problems by this,” a London-based salesman from Lahore, Suhail Ikram, said.

“I know many people who are having difficulties. It’s very upsetting not being able to go back. Pakistan needs the world’s support facing this threat. The people there need to know they are not being abandoned.”

Other members of the community have been unnerved by the recent spread of violence and have postponed travel plans.”