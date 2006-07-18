Al-Jazeera Bureau Chief Held by Police

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Israeli police yesterday arrested the Al-Jazeera Jerusalem bureau chief, Walid al-Umari, for the second time in two days amid allegations the Qatar-based Arab TV news network has been providing information that might aid Hezbollah.

Israeli authorities said Mr. Umari’s coverage of Hezbollah’s Sunday attack on Haifa that killed eight people — the Lebanese terrorist group’s deadliest-ever strike on Israel — violated military censorship rules that ban real-time reporting of the exact location of rocket hits. Al-Jazeera has denied violating the censorship rules.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli Consulate in New York, Jacqui Gal, told The New York Sun that Israeli authorities would detain representatives of any news network that was in violation of the censorship rules. “It’s got nothing to do with Al-Jazeera being an Arab news network,” she said. “If any other news network were to release a missile’s location, they would be detained, too.”

Mr. Umari and his crew were first taken into custody on Sunday. An Israeli police spokesman, Micky Rosenfeld, said Mr. Umari, his cameraman, and an assistant were questioned about the footage they shot.

Police arrested Mr. Umari again yesterday at the Lebanese-Israeli border, where he was detained for several hours. “The only difference between us and the rest [of the journalists] is that there are people who want to make it difficult for us to do our work after all the incitement against us. I have no other explanation,” Mr. Umari told Israel Radio as he was being taken into custody.

The Paris-based international press freedom group Reporters Without Borders called for Mr.Umari’s immediate release. “We condemn the methods being used by the Israeli authorities against Al-Jazeera,” the organization, which is funded by donations from the public and institutions, said in a statement. “We do not understand why the army harasses this TV station’s journalists and we appeal to the Israeli government to take measures to ensure that all journalists in Israel can work with complete freedom.”

An Al-Jazeera spokesman told Reporters Without Borders that Israeli police interrogated Mr. Umari “for more than four hours, in a rather violent manner.”

The network maintains that it has broken no rules. “Al-Jazeera hereby expresses its utmost disapproval and strong denunciation of the Israeli authorities’ obstruction of its coverage of the conflict and reiterates its adherence to internationally recognized professional journalistic standards,” the station said in a statement yesterday. “Al-Jazeera is covering the conflict showing the different opinions in the war, particularly the Lebanese and Israeli points of view, with accuracy, balance, and integrity.”