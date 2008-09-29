Al-Maliki: Security Pact Is in U.S., Iraqi Interest

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD — Prime Minister al-Maliki said yesterday that the government is ready to compromise to reach a security accord with America because Iraq still needs American troops despite the drop in violence.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Mr. Maliki said neither he nor Iraq’s parliament will accept any pact that fails to serve the country’s national interests. A poorly constructed plan would provoke so much discord in Iraq that it could threaten his government’s survival, he said.

Mr. Maliki said, however, that he is firmly committed to reaching an accord that would allow American troops to remain in the country beyond next year.

“We regard negotiating and reaching such an agreement as a national endeavor, a national mission, a historic one. It is a very important agreement that involves the stability and the security of the country and the existence of foreign troops. It has a historic dimension,” Mr. Maliki said.

The Iraqi prime minister spoke at length about the difficulty he faces in trying to negotiate the accord that would set the terms for the American presence in Iraq for years to come. Supporters of the anti-American cleric Moqtada al-Sadr oppose the accord, arguing American forces should leave Iraq as soon as possible. Neighboring Iran also has been speaking out vociferously against a long-term American presence in Iraq.

“Pressures are coming from east and west and north and south, but we are determined to rise above all these difficulties and pressures because we want this agreement to be passed,” Mr. Maliki said, “and we will go ahead despite all that is being said.”

The prime minister also noted with gratitude the high cost paid by American taxpayers, the American military, and the forces of other coalition members to secure Iraq’s freedom over the past five years.

“We appreciate and we respect their sacrifices,” he said of the American troops killed, adding that their deaths would act as a bridge between the two countries.

Answering questions in his office in Baghdad’s heavily guarded Green Zone, in an ornate room once used by Saddam Hussein’s son Odai, Mr. Maliki said a compromise was near on the thorny issue of legal jurisdiction over American forces. He said it would involve an offer of limited immunity for American forces.

“We have proposed that the legal jurisdiction would be … with the Americans … when the troops are performing military operations,” he explained.