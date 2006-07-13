The New York Sun

Join
National

America Stands By Its Envoys In Kyrgyzstan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
PAUL TIGHE
PAUL TIGHE

America rejected charges of inappropriate behavior against two of its diplomats ordered expelled by the government of Kyrgyzstan.

“Allegations that these officials engaged in inappropriate activities are simply not true,” the American Embassy in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, said on its Web site. “Such allegations are clearly in the interest of those who would wish to harm relations” between the countries.

The charges involve contacts with nongovernmental organizations, the embassy said, without giving any details.

Kyrgyzstan, a landlocked nation of 5.2 million people in Central Asia, and America were scheduled to resume negotiations yesterday on the future of an air base the U.S. military uses to support its operations in Afghanistan. Kyrgyzstan’s government wants to increase the annual rent for the base to $200 million from about $2.7 million America pays now.

“It is difficult to see how the expulsion of the U.S. diplomats without grounds would serve the long-term interest of Kyrgyzstan,” the American Embassy said in its statement. It didn’t say whether the diplomats have left the country.

Kyrgyz press outlets reported that the diplomats may be intelligence officers, Russia’s Interfax news agency said late Tuesday. Kyrgyzstan’s government hasn’t made an official comment on the expulsions, Interfax said.

America has about 1,000 military personnel deployed at Manas International Airport. The base, lying 620 miles from the Afghan capital, Kabul, is the closest America has to Afghanistan.

PAUL TIGHE
PAUL TIGHE

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use