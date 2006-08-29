The New York Sun

American-Led Troops Foil Ambush, Kill 18 Terrorists in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – American-led coalition troops foiled an insurgent ambush in southern Afghanistan, killing 18 suspected terrorists, a military statement said Tuesday.

Some 60 terrorists attacked the troops Monday with heavy machine-guns and rocket-propelled grenades in the Cahar Cineh district of the southern Uruzgan province, the statement said. There were no coalition casualties.

Three terrorists also were captured for questioning, the statement said.

