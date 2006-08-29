American-Led Troops Foil Ambush, Kill 18 Terrorists in Afghanistan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – American-led coalition troops foiled an insurgent ambush in southern Afghanistan, killing 18 suspected terrorists, a military statement said Tuesday.

Some 60 terrorists attacked the troops Monday with heavy machine-guns and rocket-propelled grenades in the Cahar Cineh district of the southern Uruzgan province, the statement said. There were no coalition casualties.

Three terrorists also were captured for questioning, the statement said.