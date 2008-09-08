Angola’s Ruling Party Leads in Election Results

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LUANDA, Angola — Angola’s ruling party took an early lead in the country’s first election in 16 years, winning almost four times more votes than its nearest rival.

With 49% of the ballots counted from the two-day poll, the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola had 82% support and the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola 11%, the National Electoral Commission said yesterday. The ruling party was ahead in all 18 provinces, the Luanda-based commission said.

Candidates from 10 parties and four coalition groups contested 220 parliamentary seats in the vote, which ended on Saturday. In the last elections in 1992, the MPLA won 54% of the vote and Unita 34%. Unita disputed those results and resumed a civil war that lasted until 2002. Presidential elections are due to take place next year.

The electoral commission expects to announce final results within 10 days.