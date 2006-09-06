Annan Predicts Progress On Blockade

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Israeli forces left five villages in southern Lebanon and were replaced yesterday by Lebanese troops, and Secretary-General Annan said he expected progress within 48 hours on efforts to have Israel lift its blockade under a behind-the-scenes deal negotiated in recent days.

The Lebanese troops moved into the center of a Hezbollah stronghold devastated by weeks of fighting, witnesses and the U.N. peacekeeping mission said.

U.N. peacekeepers patrolled the area and set up new checkpoints before Lebanese forces took over. A U.N. force is preparing to expand to 15,000 from 2,000 troops and deploy throughout the south with an equal number of Lebanese soldiers as Israeli forces withdraw.

Turkish lawmakers debated whether to send troops as part of the expanded U.N. force, with the government strongly supporting deployment but public opinion divided.

Israeli troops withdrew from the villages of Beit Lif, al-Qawzah, Dibel, Ein Ibel, and Mhaibeb, all in the southeast corner of Lebanon near the larger town of Bint Jbeil, according to the UNIFIL mission.

The mission’s Ghanaian Battalion set up seven checkpoints and patrolled the area intensively, confirming that Israeli forces had left, a statement said. About 250 Lebanese soldiers then moved into the area, witnesses and Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Lebanese soldiers who had been at checkpoints on the outskirts of Bint Jbeil moved for the first time into the town’s center. The National News Agency said 120 soldiers arrived in armored personnel carriers, trucks, and jeeps. Bint Jbeil was the scene of fierce ground fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah guerrillas and large parts of the town are in ruins.

Lebanese troops also deployed in the nearby villages of Ainata and Aitaroun. Witnesses said the troops were greeted with dancing as women showered them with rice and some men slaughtered sheep.

The Israeli army spokesman’s office confirmed that troops had pulled out of the towns and surrounding areas, and it said the withdrawal would continue in stages in the coming days. Israel withdrew most of its forces after the ceasefire took effect, leaving small numbers in some border villages where Hezbollah is active.