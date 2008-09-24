Argentina Urges Iran To Allow Trials for Bombings

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Buenos Aires — President Fernandez de Kirchner of Argentina called on Iran to extradite five former officials to stand trial for a 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured 150.

Former Intelligence Minister Ali Fallahian, four other Iranians, and one Lebanese member of Hezbollah are wanted by Argentina for the attack on the AMIA Jewish center. The bombing was the worst terrorist attack on a Jewish target outside Israel since World War II.

“I ask Iran to please allow Argentine justice to judge, in public and transparent trials with all the guarantees of a democratic system, those citizens who stand accused,” Ms. Fernandez said during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

International police agency Interpol has called for the arrest of the suspects and placed them on a watch list. Iranian representatives to Interpol said in November that the suspects weren’t involved in the bombing, the country’s official news agency, Irna, reported.

Iran last year summoned five Argentine nationals to appear in court, including former Interior Minister Carlos Corach and Judge Juan Jose Galeano for orchestrating a “scenario to implicate Iran” in the bombing. Interpol isn’t seeking the arrest or extradition of the five Argentines, according to its Web site.

The AMIA attack came two years after a car bomb exploded at the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, killing 29 people. No one has been convicted in either attack.