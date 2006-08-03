Arms Smuggler Target of Israeli Bombardment

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli attack ships fired at the Gaza coast early yesterday, hitting boats and buildings owned by a Palestinian Arab known as the territory’s top arms smuggler, Palestinian Arab officials said.

The security officials said 11 missiles hit two boats, an office, a car, and a cabin owned by Abbas Beker next to a Gaza fishing dock. No one was hurt. The Israeli military said the boats, car, and buildings were used by Palestinian Arabs to smuggle arms into Gaza. Mr. Beker reputedly is the chief weapons smuggler in Gaza and neighboring Egypt.

Israel has been hitting Gaza by land, sea, and air since a June 25 cross-border raid by Hamas-linked militants who killed two Israeli soldiers and captured a third. It also has launched a major offensive on its northern border with Lebanon, after Hezbollah militants carried out a raid that captured two other soldiers.