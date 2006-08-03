The New York Sun

Join
National

Arms Smuggler Target of Israeli Bombardment

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
IBRAHIM BARZAK
IBRAHIM BARZAK

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli attack ships fired at the Gaza coast early yesterday, hitting boats and buildings owned by a Palestinian Arab known as the territory’s top arms smuggler, Palestinian Arab officials said.

The security officials said 11 missiles hit two boats, an office, a car, and a cabin owned by Abbas Beker next to a Gaza fishing dock. No one was hurt. The Israeli military said the boats, car, and buildings were used by Palestinian Arabs to smuggle arms into Gaza. Mr. Beker reputedly is the chief weapons smuggler in Gaza and neighboring Egypt.

Israel has been hitting Gaza by land, sea, and air since a June 25 cross-border raid by Hamas-linked militants who killed two Israeli soldiers and captured a third. It also has launched a major offensive on its northern border with Lebanon, after Hezbollah militants carried out a raid that captured two other soldiers.

IBRAHIM BARZAK
IBRAHIM BARZAK

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use