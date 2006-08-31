Attacks Kill at Least 51 People in Iraq, Iraqis To Take Control of Second Province

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BAGHDAD, Iraq (AP) – A series of attacks killed at least 51 people across Iraq Thursday, including 43 within a half hour in a Shiite section of Baghdad, officials said. Scores were wounded in the attacks, part of a violent week that has seen hundreds slain.

The closely spaced attacks in an eastern part of the capital included two car bombs _ one at a popular market and one on a street about 1.5 miles away. The area also was hit by four mortar rounds, two rockets, a roadside bomb and a bomb in a building, police said.

The dead and 126 wounded were taken to four hospitals, and it was not immediately clear how many casualties each attack had caused, police and hospital officials said.

Earlier, a suicide car bomber in Baghdad killed two people and a British embassy convoy came under attack. Two passers-by were injured in the attack against the convoy.

The U.S. military reported that an American soldier was killed in Anbar province on Wednesday by a bomb blast.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister al-Maliki said Iraqi forces will assume responsibility for Dhi Qar province in the south, making it the second out of 18 provinces that the Iraqis would control.

“This makes us optimistic and proud because we managed to fulfill our promise,” al-Maliki said. The Iraqis took over Muthanna province in the south from the British in July.

“This year will witness the handing over of other provinces, and we hope that by the end of the year, our security forces will take over most of the Iraqi provinces,” said Mr. al-Maliki.

Dhi Qar is populated mainly by Shiite Muslims. Compared to more volatile areas such as Anbar province in the west and Baghdad, it has been spared much of the sectarian violence. However, U.S. commanders have said recently that they are worried about the growing influence of Shiite militias in the area, many of whom they say receive support from Iran.

Handing over territory from coalition control to Iraqi control is a key part of any eventual drawdown of U.S. troops in the country.

On Wednesday, the top American commander in Iraq, Gen. George Casey, said Iraqi troops were on course to take over security control from U.S.-led coalition forces.

“I don’t have a date, but I can see over the next 12 to 18 months, the Iraqi security forces progressing to a point where they can take on the security responsibilities for the country, with very little coalition support,” he said.

Despite the rash of violence over the past week, U.S. officials have lauded the results of a major security crackdown in the capital that they say has resulted in a dramatic fall in sectarian killings. They reported that the murder rate in Baghdad dropped almost 50 percent in August compared to July, but that figure could not be independently confirmed.

The crackdown by Iraqi and U.S. forces began Aug. 7, targeting some of the capital’s most problematic neighborhoods.

In the past, similar operations have lowered violence for short periods of time, but attacks then escalate after American forces leave.

In other violence, according to Iraqi authorities:

_ Gunmen in Baqouba, 35 miles northeast of Baghdad, killed two brothers in a cotton shop.

_ Gunmen shot and killed a member of the oil ministry’s security service and wounded another in Baghdad.

_ An Iraqi soldier wearing civilian clothing was shot and killed while walking in the city of Mosul, 225 miles northwest of Baghdad.

_ In Kut, 100 miles southeast of Baghdad, the body of a young woman riddled with bullets was brought to the morgue after being dumped on a main road.

_ Gunmen killed a former intelligence official in Saddam Hussein’s regime as he was walking in Mahaweel area, about 35 miles south of Baghdad.