Audio Slideshow: Georgia Supporters Rally at the United Nations
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
New York City, home to the largest population of Georgian immigrants in the country, saw demonstrators convene at the United Nations yesterday to protest Russia’s invasion of Georgia. Pro-Georgia demonstrators assembled to call on Europe, NATO, and America to intervene and help end Russian hostilities.