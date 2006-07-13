The New York Sun

Join
National

Auschwitz Faces Name Change To Please Poles

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
LIUDAS DAPKUS
LIUDAS DAPKUS

VILNIUS, Lithuania — UNESCO has postponed a decision on a Polish request to change the official name of the Auschwitz concentration camp after members of the World Heritage Committee could not agree on the issue, U.N. officials said yesterday.

The Polish government wants to change the official name of the notorious death camp where an estimated 1.5 million people were killed during World War II from “Auschwitz Concentration Camp” to the “Former Nazi German Concentration Camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.”

The Poles say the change is necessary to show future generations that Poland had no role in establishing or running the camp.

Members of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee discussed the request yesterday, but could not reach a unanimous decision, a UNESCO spokesman, Roni Amelan, said.

The 21-member committee asked the Polish government to hold talks with countries that objected to the name change so that the issue could be taken up at next year’s meeting, he said.

“It seemed a good idea to discuss this with other state parties that had reservations,” Mr. Amelan said.

One of those with reservations was Israel’s committee member, Michael Turner, who called for consultations with historians and other experts before any name change is approved.

“We have to give it a lot more thought,” Mr. Turner said. “There was enormous pressure by a lot of people to ‘let’s just change the name.’ It’s not a p.r. job.”

Mr. Turner added that the current name was “serving its purpose.”

LIUDAS DAPKUS
LIUDAS DAPKUS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use