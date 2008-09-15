Australian Jury Convicts Six Men of Terrorist Plot

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MELBOURNE, Australia — A jury has found six Muslim men guilty of being members of a terrorist group that allegedly plotted to launch an attack in Australia.

Four other men were found innocent on charges of being members of a terrorist group, and the jury was still deliberating Monday on the same charge for two other suspects.

The men are involved in Australia’s largest trial against alleged terrorists. Prosecutors alleged they intended to undertake “violent jihad” in Australia, discussed killing the prime minister, and identified railway stations and sports fields as possible targets.

The men found guilty are yet to be sentenced. They face life terms in prison.