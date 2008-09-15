The New York Sun

Australian Jury Convicts Six Men of Terrorist Plot

ASSOCIATED PRESS
MELBOURNE, Australia — A jury has found six Muslim men guilty of being members of a terrorist group that allegedly plotted to launch an attack in Australia.

Four other men were found innocent on charges of being members of a terrorist group, and the jury was still deliberating Monday on the same charge for two other suspects.

The men are involved in Australia’s largest trial against alleged terrorists. Prosecutors alleged they intended to undertake “violent jihad” in Australia, discussed killing the prime minister, and identified railway stations and sports fields as possible targets.

The men found guilty are yet to be sentenced. They face life terms in prison.

