Australian Reefs Teem With Newly Discovered Marine Life

SYDNEY, Australia — Marine scientists have discovered hundreds of new animal species on reefs in Australian waters, including brilliant soft corals and tiny crustaceans, according to findings released yesterday.

The creatures were found during expeditions run by the Australian chapter of CReefs, a global census of coral reefs that is one of several projects of the Census of Marine Life, an international effort to catalog all life in the oceans.

“People have been working at these places for a long time and still there are literally hundreds and hundreds of new species that no one has ever collected or described,” a scientist from the Australian Institute of Marine Science who is helping to lead the research, Julian Caley, said.

“So in that sense, it’s very significant in that if we don’t understand what biodiversity is out there, we don’t have much of a chance of protecting it,” he said.

Scientists at several Australian museums have begun the complex process of working with the samples for genetic barcoding and taxonomy, the formal system of naming living things. That work is expected to take years, Mr. Caley said.

Among the creatures researchers found were about 130 soft corals — also known as octocorals, for the eight tentacles that fringe each polyp — that have never been described in scientific literature, and scores of similarly undescribed crustaceans, including tiny shrimp-like animals with claws longer than their bodies.

The 10-year census, scheduled for final publication in 2010, is supported by governments, divisions of the United Nations and private conservation organizations.