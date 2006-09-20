Benedict Denounces Nun’s Murder, Calls for More Religious Tolerance

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROME — Pope Benedict condemned the killing of an Italian nun in Somalia, whose death has been blamed on a backlash by Muslims offended by his contentious speech last week.

Sister Leonella, born Rosa Sgorbati, 65, was shot in the back in Mogadishu last Sunday, a day after the Vatican issued a statement of regret for the worldwide uproar that followed the pope’s decision to quote a 14th-century emperor who called Islam “evil and inhuman.”

The pontiff said yesterday that Sister Leonella had been “barbarously killed” but expressed hope that her “spilled blood would become the seed of hope to build a real relationship between people.” In a telegram of condolence to the nun’s missionary order, Benedict XVI said he deplored “every form of violence” and that there should be more “respect for each other’s religious beliefs.”

Three people have now been arrested in Somalia for Sister Leonella’s murder, although one accomplice is still on the run. The head of security for the Islamic party currently running Mogadishu, Sheik Yusuf Mohamed Siad, said the motive for the killing is still unclear.

President Bush and Secretary of State Rice underlined their support for the pope yesterday, as Western leaders rallied to defuse the crisis.

President Bush said Benedict XVI had been “sincere” in his apology, while Ms. Rice said the pope had a “love for humanity.” She tried to portray the pope’s use of the quote during a speech at Regensberg University as a naïve slip. “We all need to understand that offense can sometimes be taken when perhaps we do not see it,” she said.