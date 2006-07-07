Berlusconi Leaves Political Stage

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROME — Silvio Berlusconi is set to leave Italian politics in September. The 69-year-old billionaire has suffered three defeats in a row at the polls in as many months. His conservative coalition lost the general and regional elections and a vote on whether to change Italy’s constitution. Now Mr. Berlusconi has told his close friends he is ready to quit, according to Il Giornale, the newspaper owned by his brother Paolo. “I will leave,” Mr. Berlusconi said.