Berlusconi Leaves Political Stage

ROME — Silvio Berlusconi is set to leave Italian politics in September. The 69-year-old billionaire has suffered three defeats in a row at the polls in as many months. His conservative coalition lost the general and regional elections and a vote on whether to change Italy’s constitution. Now Mr. Berlusconi has told his close friends he is ready to quit, according to Il Giornale, the newspaper owned by his brother Paolo. “I will leave,” Mr. Berlusconi said.

