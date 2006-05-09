The New York Sun

Blair Refuses To Discuss Departure From Downing Street

BETH GARDINER
LONDON – Prime Minister Blair insisted yesterday he was staying in his job despite calls from some within his Labor Party for him to step down after a poor showing in local elections and a string of scandals that have pummeled his popularity.

He lashed out against party rebels trying to oust him, saying his victory in last year’s general election showed that the British people want him in charge. Although he renewed a pledge to step aside before the end of his current third term, he warned that some of those asking for a departure date want to drag the party back to the left and outside of the political mainstream.

“I will fight that all the way,”Mr.Blair said at his monthly news conference.

Mr. Blair said he would step down long enough before the general election expected in 2009 to give his successor time to establish himself before facing the voters. But he argued that setting a date in advance would make it impossible for him to do his job.

