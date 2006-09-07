Blair Says He’ll Resign Within A Year

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON (AP) – Prime Minister Blair reluctantly promised Thursday to resign within a year, hoping that revealing a general time frame for his departure will appease critics who are calling for him to step down.

“I would have preferred to do this in my own way,” Mr. Blair said. He refused to set a specific departure date, but said the annual Labour Party conference this month would be his last. The next conference is scheduled for September 2007.

“The precise timetable has to be left to me and has to be done in the proper way,” he said.

Mr. Blair, who took office in 1997 and once commanded Labour with an unassailable authority, now appears to be at the mercy of demands from its restive lawmakers. It was not immediately clear whether his new exit strategy will be detailed and speedy enough to satisfy them.

Labour loyalists urging Mr. Blair to leave office soon _ or at least announce a departure date _ have grown more vocal in recent weeks. Their protests have been fueled by widespread anger at his handling of the recent fighting in the Middle East and anxiety over Labour’s slide in the polls.

Eight junior officials quit Wednesday to insist on Mr. Blair’s resignation, and news reports said Mr. Blair and Treasury chief Gordon Brown, who is considered likely to be the next prime minister, had a shouting argument in Mr. Blair’s office about a handover date. The two may have ultimately reached an understanding.

Mr. Brown, opening a children’s sports tournament in Glasgow, Scotland, said shortly before the prime minister’s announcement that while he like others had had questions about Mr. Blair’s plans, he would support his decisions.

“When I met the prime minister yesterday I said to him … it is for him to make the decision,” said Mr. Brown, looking relaxed and cheerful. “I will support him in the decisions he makes.”

“This cannot and should not be about private arrangements but of what is in the best interests of our party … and the best interests of our country,” Mr. Brown said.