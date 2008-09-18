The New York Sun

Join
National

Bolivia Leader: American Charges Are ‘Blackmail’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
BILL FARIES
BILL FARIES

Buenos Aires — President Evo Morales of Bolivia called American charges that his country isn’t cooperating in global efforts to combat illegal drugs “blackmail.”

President Bush cited Bolivia, Venezuela, and Burma in an annual report submitted to Congress Tuesday, saying they “failed demonstrably” in the past year to fulfill obligations to fight narcotics trafficking. Bolivia is the world’s third-biggest producer of coca, the main ingredient for cocaine; America is the world’s largest cocaine consumer.

“There should be a certification process for those who are fighting drug trafficking by eliminating the consumer market,” Mr. Morales, 48, said during a speech in La Paz. “Drug trafficking responds to the market.”

Relations between the America and Bolivia, South America’s poorest country, have soured over the past week after Mr. Morales expelled the American ambassador for allegedly helping foment violence in eastern Bolivia that led to as many as 30 deaths in clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters. Washington reciprocated by expelling Bolivia’s ambassador.

BILL FARIES
BILL FARIES

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use