Bolivia Leader: American Charges Are ‘Blackmail’

Buenos Aires — President Evo Morales of Bolivia called American charges that his country isn’t cooperating in global efforts to combat illegal drugs “blackmail.”

President Bush cited Bolivia, Venezuela, and Burma in an annual report submitted to Congress Tuesday, saying they “failed demonstrably” in the past year to fulfill obligations to fight narcotics trafficking. Bolivia is the world’s third-biggest producer of coca, the main ingredient for cocaine; America is the world’s largest cocaine consumer.

“There should be a certification process for those who are fighting drug trafficking by eliminating the consumer market,” Mr. Morales, 48, said during a speech in La Paz. “Drug trafficking responds to the market.”

Relations between the America and Bolivia, South America’s poorest country, have soured over the past week after Mr. Morales expelled the American ambassador for allegedly helping foment violence in eastern Bolivia that led to as many as 30 deaths in clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters. Washington reciprocated by expelling Bolivia’s ambassador.