Bomb Injures 21 at Turkish Resort; Istanbul Explosion Hurts Six

ANKARA, Turkey — A bomb blast blew apart a minibus in a Turkish tourist resort late yesterday, injuring 21 people, including 10 British tourists, the local police chief said.

The explosion was in the popular Mediterranean resort town of Marmaris. Two other bombs exploded at the same time in garbage cans on the main boulevard in Marmaris, the state-owned Anatolia news agency reported. The area is lined with bars, cafes, and restaurants. No injuries were reported in those blasts.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. Kurdish guerrillas have in the past carried out such attacks against tourist resorts.

Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said 10 Britons were injured in the explosions, according to a report from the British news agency Press Association.

Police chief Emin Korpe of Mugla province, where Marmaris is located, said 21 people were injured in the blast, including 10 British tourists and 11 Turks, the private Dogan news agency reported. Chief Korpe said one of the injured was in serious condition, but gave no further details.

None of the injured had life-threatening injuries, Anatolia reported. Governor Temel Kocaklar of Mugla said nine of the injured were released from hospital following treatment, the state-run Anatolia news agency reported.

Earlier yesterday, a bomb blast in a low-income neighborhood of Istanbul injured six people, police said.