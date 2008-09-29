The New York Sun

Join
National

Bomb Threat Clears U.S. Embassy in Brussels

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Belgian police have evacuated the American embassy in Brussels after a caller told them there was a bomb in the building.

Police on the scene said no bomb had gone off by 2245 GMT deadline tonight the caller gave them but that they would check the embassy for any explosives before giving the all-clear.

The American complex in the Belgian capital houses both the American embassy to Belgium and the American diplomatic mission to the European Union, which has its headquarters in the same part of the city.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use