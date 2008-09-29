Bomb Threat Clears U.S. Embassy in Brussels

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Belgian police have evacuated the American embassy in Brussels after a caller told them there was a bomb in the building.

Police on the scene said no bomb had gone off by 2245 GMT deadline tonight the caller gave them but that they would check the embassy for any explosives before giving the all-clear.

The American complex in the Belgian capital houses both the American embassy to Belgium and the American diplomatic mission to the European Union, which has its headquarters in the same part of the city.