Brazilian President Headed for Runoff

BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil’s leftist president was falling just short of the majority of votes needed to avoid a runoff and win re-election yesterday after his party was slammed in the final days of the campaign with charges of corruption and dirty tricks.

With 87% of the ballots counted, President da Silva — also known as “Lula” — had 49.4% of the vote compared to 40.8% for center-right Geraldo Alckmin, Sao Paulo state’s former governor, election authorities said.

Mr. Silva, who had been favored to win due to the economic stability and anti-poverty programs that he brought to Brazil, needed 50% plus one vote to win the contest yesterday.Short of that, he and Mr. Alckmin head to a runoff on October 29.