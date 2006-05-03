The New York Sun

Join
National

Britain, France Introduce Security Council Resolution That Iran Stop Uranium Enrichment

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
NICK WADHAMS
NICK WADHAMS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Britain and France introduced a U.N. Security Council resolution Wednesday that could trigger sanctions against Iran if it does not abandon uranium enrichment.


The resolution has the support of the United States but is opposed by Russia and China.


The Western nations hope the council will adopt the resolution before foreign ministers convene in New York on Monday, the ambassadors of France and the United States said before a Security Council meeting to discuss the issue.


The resolution mandates that Iran “shall suspend all enrichment related and reprocessing activities,” according to the text presented to the council.


The resolution also calls on Iran to stop construction of a heavy-water reactor. It will seek a report back from the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Iran’s compliance.


No timeframe has been set for that report, but diplomats said the Western nations want it completed by early June.

NICK WADHAMS
NICK WADHAMS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use