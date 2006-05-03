Britain, France Introduce Security Council Resolution That Iran Stop Uranium Enrichment

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.





UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Britain and France introduced a U.N. Security Council resolution Wednesday that could trigger sanctions against Iran if it does not abandon uranium enrichment.

The resolution has the support of the United States but is opposed by Russia and China.

The Western nations hope the council will adopt the resolution before foreign ministers convene in New York on Monday, the ambassadors of France and the United States said before a Security Council meeting to discuss the issue.

The resolution mandates that Iran “shall suspend all enrichment related and reprocessing activities,” according to the text presented to the council.

The resolution also calls on Iran to stop construction of a heavy-water reactor. It will seek a report back from the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Iran’s compliance.

No timeframe has been set for that report, but diplomats said the Western nations want it completed by early June.