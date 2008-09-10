The New York Sun

British Prosecutors Seek To Re-Try Alleged Bomb Plotters

LONDON — British prosecutors are seeking the retrial of seven men accused of plotting to down trans-Atlantic airliners using liquid explosives disguised as soft drinks.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said today it will ask the courts for a second trial after a London jury was unable to agree on charges related to an alleged plan to bomb jetliners in 2006. Jurors convicted three men on separate conspiracy to murder charges and acquitted an eighth man.

After the plot was announced, airports in America and Europe ground to a halt. New security precautions were imposed severely restricting the quantity of liquids in carry-on luggage — limits that remain in place until today.

