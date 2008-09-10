British Prosecutors Seek To Re-Try Alleged Bomb Plotters

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON — British prosecutors are seeking the retrial of seven men accused of plotting to down trans-Atlantic airliners using liquid explosives disguised as soft drinks.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said today it will ask the courts for a second trial after a London jury was unable to agree on charges related to an alleged plan to bomb jetliners in 2006. Jurors convicted three men on separate conspiracy to murder charges and acquitted an eighth man.

After the plot was announced, airports in America and Europe ground to a halt. New security precautions were imposed severely restricting the quantity of liquids in carry-on luggage — limits that remain in place until today.