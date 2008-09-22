Brown Has Nine Months To Turn Party Around

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

London — Gordon Brown was given until next June by senior Cabinet ministers yesterday to prove himself capable of saving the Labour Party from a general election meltdown or face being unseated.

This came as the Prime Minister pleaded for more time to turn around Labour’s problems, admitting that he had made mistakes. “I will do better,” he said. But one Cabinet minister said that Mr. Brown had nine months to improve Labour’s standing. “We have to accept that if he doesn’t turn things round then we will have to start thinking about the future of the Labour party, rather than just Gordon’s survival.”