Bumpy Ride Lies Ahead for Brexit

As Westminster politicians prepare to resume their Brexit deliberations next week following the summer recess, one can only quote the inimitable Bette Davis: “Fasten your seat belts; it’s going to be a bumpy night.” Only in the case of Brexit, many more bumpy days and nights before October 31 and Britain’s exit from the European Union becomes finalized.

Britons and the world witnessed an amazing about-face once Theresa May left office and Boris Johnson assumed the mantle of Prime Minister. Brexit was no longer treated as an embarrassment and a regret. Brexit became an opportunity, a chance for a British renaissance.

No wonder. Boris, after all, claimed that the 2016 referendum to regain Britain’s sovereignty was in reality its own “Independence Day.” He is, to all those in thrall to the EU, their worst nightmare. Gone is Mrs. May’s supplication to Brussels officialdom and her intransigence to Britons’ desire for self-government.

Britain’s indefatigable paladin is now “in the house” — 10 Downing Street.

Boris’s vow to bring Britain out of the EU on October 31, “do or die,” deal or no deal, was the ultimate insult to EU votaries whose outsized self-assurance can brook no resistance. Certainly not from a mere Prime Minister — nor to the people’s cause of self-government whose champion Mr. Johnson became.

Remainers lost no time to seeking to undermine his premiership. Boris was an illegitimate Prime Minister they alleged, put atop the “greasy pole” (which Disraeli once boasted of climbing) only through Conservative connivance, regardless that the top spot has always gone to whoever commands the confidence of the House of Commons.

Next Remainers devised schemes to overturn the government and install a caretaker administration in its place, with the sole aim of importuning the EU for a further extension. This “coup” was dead on arrival, falling foul of Britons and conspirators alike, who couldn’t decide who should take up squatter’s rights in No. 10. Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Official Opposition and the logical token place-holder, couldn’t rise higher than #3 among conspiratorial choices, even among his Labor colleagues.

Boris’s decision this week to prorogue Parliament, which had endured for one of the longest sessions since the time of Oliver Cromwell, and to present a Queen’s Speech in early October with a legislative agenda focused on domestic issues, sent anti-Brexiteers into apoplexy. An affront to democracy, they cried — never mind their own agenda to derail the decocratic result of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Boris was manoeuvring to kill off any hope of a “deal” with Brussels and make “no deal” inevitable — never mind that “no deal” is the default position of said referendum and two acts of Parliament (which passed, incidentally, with majority MP support). The EU insists that its arrangement with Mrs. May — the Withdrawal Agreement, defeated three times in the Commons — is the only deal on the table.

As to the argument that Boris’s new agenda truncates Brexit debate before the October deadline, it is clearly a gambit to stall for time. No one, though, can seriously complain that Brexit hasn’t already been debated ad nauseam, with leaving the EU on WTO terms the singular option available.

Anti-Brexiteers will have none of it. On the day that Boris secured his prorogation from the Queen, the Twitter trend became #AbolishTheMonarchy. Paying homage to EU mandarins abroad is more honorable, they suppose, than honoring Elizabeth II, who had the effrontery to abide by political convention and the people’s will.

It wouldn’t surprise me were the Remainers to start talking about the “Windsor Collusion.” For attempts to subvert Brexit bear all the similarities of those “Never Trumpers” who cannot countenance President Donald Trump and despite all evidence to the contrary, denounce non-existent collusion with the Kremlin and discount Deep State machinations to overturn the verdict of the people.

Bumpy days ahead, indeed. Machinations for a vote of confidence have resurfaced in a bid to stop the Prime Minister’s prorogation and “no deal” Brexit, even though Tory fortunes have risen in the polls, the Labor party is held in ever-greater contempt, and Britons want an end to the debate and uncertainty. The best advice for Boris is a maxim popularized by Benjamin Jowett (quoted by Pat Buchanan the other day): “Never retract. Never explain. Get it done and let them howl.”