Burmese Leader Has Birthday Under Arrest

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

YANGON, Burma – Pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi marked her 61st birthday yesterday, alone and under house arrest, while her supporters around the world called for Burma’s military government to free her.

The military tightened security outside the barricaded home of Ms. Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy and the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Her birthday was marked around the world by supporters who oppose the ruling junta.

