The New York Sun

Join
National

Bush Adds Bolivia to Drug War Blacklist

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
MATTHEW LEE
MATTHEW LEE

WASHINGTON — President Bush has determined that Bolivia is no longer cooperating in the war against drugs and has placed the Latin American country on a counter-narcotics blacklist that could result in aid cuts.

Officials say Bolivia, a major cocaine producer, will join Venezuela and Myanmar on an American list of nations that have failed demonstrably to meet their international commitments to combating the production and trafficking of illicit drugs.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal White House announcement of the conclusion later today.

MATTHEW LEE
MATTHEW LEE

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use