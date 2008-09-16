Bush Adds Bolivia to Drug War Blacklist

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — President Bush has determined that Bolivia is no longer cooperating in the war against drugs and has placed the Latin American country on a counter-narcotics blacklist that could result in aid cuts.

Officials say Bolivia, a major cocaine producer, will join Venezuela and Myanmar on an American list of nations that have failed demonstrably to meet their international commitments to combating the production and trafficking of illicit drugs.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal White House announcement of the conclusion later today.