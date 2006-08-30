The New York Sun

Join
National

Bush Administration Grants Visa To Ex-President of Iran

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
BARRY SCHWEID
BARRY SCHWEID

WASHINGTON — Despite intense disagreement over suspected nuclear weapons and terrorism, the Bush administration decided yesterday to allow the former leader of Iran, President Khatemi, to visit America.

A visa was granted yesterday to Mr. Khatemi and several Iranians who will accompany him on the visit early next month, a State Department spokesman, Tom Casey, said.

His travel will be unrestricted.

Mr. Khatemi plans to attend a U.N. conference September 5–6 and speak at the Washington National Cathedral on September 7.

No meetings with American officials are anticipated, Mr. Casey told reporters at a briefing.

Mr. Khatemi would be the most senior Iranian official to visit Washington since Islamic fundamentalists seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held Americans there hostage for 444 days.

The Iranian Embassy in Washington closed in April 1980. The two countries have not had formal relations between them since then, although American and Iranian diplomats have participated in multinational meetings, such as on Afghanistan.

A growing number of former American diplomats and members of Congress have urged the administration to talk to Iran about their disagreements.

Currently, the Bush administration is locked in a fierce dispute with Iran over what Mr. Casey yesterday said was the country’s defiance of U.N. Security Council demands that it suspend enrichment of uranium.

The spokesman reaffirmed the Bush administration’s intentions to seek U.N.sanctions against Iran if it does not comply by tomorrow’s deadline.

The administration also regards Iran as a sponsor of terrorism.

BARRY SCHWEID
BARRY SCHWEID

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use