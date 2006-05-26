Bush and Blair Say They Will Keep Troops in Iraq

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON – President Bush and Prime Minister Blair acknowledged difficult times in the Iraq war they launched together in 2003, but both vowed to keep troops there until the new Iraqi government takes control.

“Despite setbacks and missteps, I strongly believe we did and are doing the right thing,” Mr. Bush said yesterday evening in a White House news conference with Mr. Blair. “Not everything has turned out the way we hoped.”

For his part, Mr. Blair declared that after a meeting earlier this week with Iraq’s new prime minister,”I came away thinking the challenge is still immense, but I also came away thinking more certain than ever that we should rise to it.”

Mr. Blair, here for talks with Mr. Bush that will spill over to Friday, briefed Mr. Bush on his discussions in Baghdad with Prime Minister Maliki of Iraq, who said his forces are capable of taking control of security in all Iraqi provinces within 18 months.

But neither Mr. Bush nor Mr. Blair would give details on when soldiers from their countries can begin to go home.

“We’re going to work with our partners in Iraq, the new government, to determine the way forward,” Mr. Bush said. He said the goal remains “an Iraq that can govern itself and sustain itself and defend itself.”

Mr. Bush declined to discuss news reports that the Pentagon hoped that the American force, now at 131,000 troops, could be reduced to about 100,000 by year’s end.

He called that “speculation in the press.” He said he has not discussed troop levels with commanders on the ground. “We’ll keep the force level there necessary to win,” Mr. Bush said.

Britain has about 8,000 troops in Iraq. Mr. Blair, asked about Mr. Maliki’s 18-month target for Iraqi control, said the goal remains that Iraqi security forces could “take control progressively of their own country.”

“For that to happen, the first thing obviously we need is a strong government in Baghdad” prepared to enforce its rule throughout the country.

On another topic high on the agenda, neither Mr. Bush nor Mr. Blair would disclose their thinking on a possible package of incentives to draw Iran back to negotiations over its suspected nuclear-weapons program.

“Of course, we’ll look at all options. But it’s their choice right now – they’re the ones who walked away from the table,” Mr.Bush said.”I think we ought to be continuing to work on ways to make it clear to them that they will be isolated.”

Mr. Bush was dismissive of recent back-channel overtures from Tehran, including a letter to him Iran’s hardline president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Mr. Bush said he read the letter, and “I thought it was interesting.”

But he added: “He didn’t address the issues of whether or not they’re going to continue to press for a nuclear weapon. That’s the issue at hand.”

In Britain, where Mr. Blair’s alliance with Mr. Bush has drawn fierce criticism, the news conference aired beginning at half an hour past midnight.

With casualties rising and violence rampant, Iraq weighs heavily on Messrs. Bush and Blair. Both leaders have plunged in the polls and face growing calls for major troop withdrawals.At least 2,460 members of the American military have died since the beginning of the war. Britain has lost 106 service personnel.

Mr. Bush is under additional pressure from Republicans who are nervous about losing control of the House or Senate – or both – in the November elections.

Both leaders were asked about the toll the war has taken on their popularity.

“There is no question the Iraq war has created a sense of consternation here in America,” Mr. Bush said, noting the daily images on television screens of innocent people dying “day in and day out.”

“It affects the mentality of Americans,” he said. But he said a more important question now is, “Can we win? That’s what they want to know.”

In a lighter moment, both leaders were asked what they would miss about each other once they are both out of office, with Mr. Blair widely expected to step down soon given widespread unhappiness with his government.

“Wait a minute,” Mr. Bush quipped. “I’ll miss those red ties,” he said, but added quickly, “Don’t count him out. … I want him here so long as I’m the president.” Mr. Bush’s term expires in January 2009.

Said Mr. Blair: “What more can I say? Probably not wise to say anything more at all.”