The New York Sun

Join
National

Bush Blames Mideast Violence On Iran, Syria

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON — President Bush put the blame for Middle East violence on Iran and Syria, two countries he said sponsor terrorists, in Lebanon and elsewhere, whose aim is to destabilize fledgling democracies.

Iran and Syria, acting through proxies in Hezbollah and Hamas, are responsible for the suffering of civilians during the monthlong conflict in southern Lebanon and continued battles in the Palestinian Arab territories, Mr. Bush said.

“Iran must stop its support for terror, and the leaders of these armed groups must make a choice: If they want to participate in the political life of their countries, they must disarm,” Mr. Bush said yesterday after meeting with his advisers at the State Department. “Elected leaders cannot have one foot in the camp of democracy and one foot in the camp of terror.”

Mr. Bush spoke after a day of meetings at the Pentagon and State Department where he was briefed on the challenges facing America, including the conflict in southern Lebanon, sectarian strife in Iraq, and Iran’s continued defiance of demands that it halt enrichment of uranium that could be used for nuclear weapons.

“We must not allow terrorists to prevent elected leaders from working together towards a Middle East peace agreement,” Mr. Bush said. As democracy spreads, “the terrorists are striking back with all the destructive power they can muster.”

“‘Hezbollah attacked Israel, Hezbollah started the crisis, and Hezbollah suffered a defeat in this crisis,” Mr. Bush said.

While the U.N. resolution bars “offensive” actions by Israel, the Israeli military has said its troops can still undertake “defensive” operations, and Israeli forces have shot two gunmen in separate incidents in southern Lebanon on those grounds since the cease-fire took effect.

“Israel has the right to defend herself,” Mr. Bush said. “That’s how I read the resolution.”

In his remarks, Mr. Bush reaffirmed his support for an independent Palestinian Arab state and for Lebanon’s democratically elected government.

Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use