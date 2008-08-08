Bush, China Spar Over Human Rights

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — President Bush’s Olympic odyssey started with a game of political one-upmanship yesterday, as his blunt critique of the host country prompted China to warn the American president to stop meddling in its business.

The dustup over human rights unfolded just as Mr. Bush arrived in Beijing with hopes that the summer games would be all he has ever expected from them: a spirited sporting event devoid of politics.

Yet the White House also knew it would draw China’s ire by challenging its crackdown on human rights. The rhetorical barbs were likely to recede quickly as the games began.

As America and China tussle over trade deficits, currency policy, and other issues, Mr. Bush came here talking of another competition between the countries — the title of the nation taking home the most gold medals.

Mr. Bush is a president who speaks fluent sports, who hopes to go bike riding again on Beijing’s trails, who has carved out time to watch Olympic basketball, baseball, and more. But his rebuke of how China stifles free speech and religion — unveiled by the White House on Wednesday, then delivered in a speech yesterday by Mr. Bush — kicked up controversy. It is the matter that has dogged the Beijing Games: China’s treatment of its own people.

After Mr. Bush said America firmly opposed China’s repression, the Chinese government used virtually the same language to describe what it considers Mr. Bush’s intrusions.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Qin Gang, admonished Mr. Bush, saying “We firmly oppose any words or acts that interfere in other countries internal affairs, using human rights and religion and other issues.”